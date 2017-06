A memorial has been unveiled in Limerick for the former Munster rugby legend Anthony Foley.

The former captain and head coach died suddenly in Paris last October.

The memorial was revealed in a low-key ceremony close to Thomond Park.

It was attended by the late player's family, including his wife Olive and sons Tony and Dan.

Some of his closest friends were also there including Keith Wood and Marcus Horan.

You can watch the unveiling here: