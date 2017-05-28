British Airways says it hopes to run a "near normal" schedule today after a global computer systems outage that forced it to cancel yesterday's flights out of London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports.



An IT systems failure hit thousands of passengers on Saturday including many Irish travellers.

BA's Chief Executive says the meltdown was down to a power supply issue and not a cyber attack.



Aviation expert Gideon Ewers thinks it's strange BA would not have a back-up power supply:

