BBC Viral Kids Get A Cartoon
The kids who went viral after they interrupted their Dad's BCC interview are in the news again.
This time because a cartoon has been made based on them.
The Adventures of Mina and Jack centres around a little girl who fights crime while her brother follows her around in his walker.
Have a look
The kids rose to fame when they interrupted their Dad Professor Robert E Kelly as he was doing a live interview about South Korean politics with the BBC World News.
The little girl was the first into the office followed shortly by a baby in a walker.
It never gets old.
Enjoy