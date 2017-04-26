The kids who went viral after they interrupted their Dad's BCC interview are in the news again.

This time because a cartoon has been made based on them.

The Adventures of Mina and Jack centres around a little girl who fights crime while her brother follows her around in his walker.

Have a look

The kids rose to fame when they interrupted their Dad Professor Robert E Kelly as he was doing a live interview about South Korean politics with the BBC World News.

The little girl was the first into the office followed shortly by a baby in a walker.

It never gets old.

Enjoy

