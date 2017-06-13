Bank of Ireland is to make 100 branches of its branches cash-free by the end of the year.



Customers will still be able to lodge and withdraw money from self-service machines but won't be able to conduct a number of cash-transactions.



However, the bank's been facing criticism, with campaign groups are worried that the fast pace of change means older people will be left behind.



People won't be able to take out more than 13-hundred euro, deal with foreign currency or coin.

Age Action says it's going to be tough for older people as they're exactly the services they need.



The bank has denied that it's purely a cost-saving measure and says currently just 3 per cent of transactions are conducted over the counter.



The Financial Services Union says it's two main concerns - for bank staff and for the community.

It believes banks can do more and put plans in place so these groups are protected.

Nicole Gernon reports: