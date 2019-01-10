'Baby Shark' has entered the US music charts at number 32.

The children's song, from South Korea's Pinkfong, is already at number 22 in the official Irish chart.

It gained popularity after the video went viral in Indonesia, and then spread to other countries.

People taking on the 'Baby Shark Challenge' can also be seen singing along while making shark-shaped hand motions.

The YouTube video, which was uploaded in June 2016, has 1.9 billion views.

