Vogue Williams has been facing backlash after saying internment camps were a "grim necessity".

The model and TV presenter said in her column in the Sunday World that radical extremists should be locked in camps.

"The only way to stop these senseless attacks is to put any potential threats away."

The model and TV presenter then goes on to say that she knows it didn't work with the internment of IRA members in the north but "in today's case the terrorists can't be negotiated with.

People have been calling her remarks ill-informed and offensive.

Don't assume Vogue Williams is stupid. Do her the credit of finding her views totalitarian, oppressive and genuinely sinister. pic.twitter.com/i3Wz5tVvfR — Donald Clarke (@DonaldClarke63) June 5, 2017

How did I miss that Vogue Williams called for mass internement of Muslims in a paper today? Just talk about a different topic please Vogue — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) June 6, 2017

People have been questioning whether Vogue wrote the column or whether it was ghost written, while some have called it a publicity stunt.

Human Rights organisations have also condemned the comments and say the type of internment camps Vogue is talking about - where people are held without trial - are never the answer.

We contacted Vogue's management for comment but didn't receive a response.

Nicole Gernon filed this report for the national lunchtime news: