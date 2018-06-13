The award-winning chef, food writer and teacher Myrtle Allen has died at the age of 94,

In a statement, Ballymaloe House says she passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family.

Allen, who was born in Cork, founded the Ballymaloe House restaurant with her husband Ivan in 1964.

The restaurant - which continues to operate today - won a coveted Michelin star in 1975.

Myrtle Allen passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 13th June, surrounded by her family. pic.twitter.com/F6Yzhqd2rn — Ballymaloe House (@Ballymaloe) June 13, 2018

The Ballymaloe brand expanded with the Ballymaloe Cookery School - co-founded by celebrity chef Darina Allen, Myrtle's daughter-in-law - and the food company behind the popular Ballymaloe relish.

As well as her six children, Myrle had 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Tributes are being paid across social media today to Myrtle, who has been hailed as a 'titan of Irish food':

@Ballymaloe a Titan of Irish food, all that I do continues her legacy, of bringing check and farmer together, of making Irish food world class. RIP Myrtle Allen. X pic.twitter.com/cgMx7R8ZNq — Jp McMahon (@mistereatgalway) June 13, 2018