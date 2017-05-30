The Supreme Court has found in principle that the ban on asylum seekers looking for work in Ireland, can be 'unconstitutional'.

According to the Irish Times, the seven-judge panel found that, in principle, the ban in the Refugee Act, is contrary to the constitutional right to seek employment.

It follows a case taken by a Burmese man who spent eight years in direct provision.

Immigration lawyer and founder of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Derek Stewart explains: