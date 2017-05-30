Ban On Asylum Seekers Looking For Work "Unconstitutional"
The Supreme Court has found in principle that the ban on asylum seekers looking for work in Ireland, can be 'unconstitutional'.
According to the Irish Times, the seven-judge panel found that, in principle, the ban in the Refugee Act, is contrary to the constitutional right to seek employment.
It follows a case taken by a Burmese man who spent eight years in direct provision.
Immigration lawyer and founder of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Derek Stewart explains: