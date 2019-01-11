Bank of Ireland has imposed a number of restrictions on some customers debit cards over fears they have been compromised by fraudsters.

The bank has not revealed how many customers have been impacted.

BOI says there is currently heightened precautionary activity due to the increase in third party data breaches.

Affected customers have been told they won't be able to use their existing cards for contactless payments or online and new cards will be issued.

The Bank says receiving one of these precautionary messages does not mean that your card has been used fraudulently.

Affected customers can still use their existing card for chip and pin transactions via ATM or in shop terminal.