An investigation is under way in Canada after a Banksy print was stolen from an exhibition.

The Art of Banksy, which is taking place in Toronto.

On Sunday morning, local police received a report that a print - called Trolley Hunters - had been taken from the exhibition.

CCTV footage released by police shows a man entering the exhibition, with most of his face covered.

After cautiously examining the scene, the man is seen leaving with a print under his arm.

Police are now working to identify the man and recover the print.

Trolley Hunters. Image: Toronto Police

In a statement, the group behind the exhibition said: "We can confirm a piece of art went missing during setup of The Art of Banksy exhibition in Toronto.

"The incident was reported to the police who are currently investigating the disappearance.

"Due to the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time."

The Huffington Post reports that Banksy himself has not endorsed the exhibition, which was organised by a former manager of the artist.