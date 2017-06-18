The British government says the cladding on the Grenfell Tower building may have been banned for use in the UK.



Conservative Minister Greg Hands says if it is the type of material being reported, then it did not meet basic fire safety standards.



58 people are believed to have died in the blaze, but that number could still rise.



Labour MP David Lammy's friend Khadija Saye died in the fire and says there are many unanswered questions:



Is our health and safety worse than other countries? @GregHands responds to question about #GrenfellTower cladding #Ridge pic.twitter.com/VoxztsrjeH — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) June 18, 2017

The Mayor of London has paid tribute to the community in and around Grenfell Tower for its resilience, but says a feeling of anger remains.

Sadiq Khan spent two hours at a service in St Clement's Church, which has been used as a relief centre in the wake of the fire.

He says it was a humbling experience: