Drop them off at one of their stores

Barnardos has launched its 'Unwanted Gift Appeal'.

The charity's seven shops around the country are looking for donations of gifts you may not use. 

Four of the shops are in Dublin, and there's one in Carlow, Cork and Wexford. 

Money raised from the sales of the gifts will go to the work the charity does with children and families in Ireland.

Shop manager Bernadette Harrington explains what kind of gifts they're looking for:

If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here.