Barnardos has launched its 'Unwanted Gift Appeal'.



The charity's seven shops around the country are looking for donations of gifts you may not use.

Four of the shops are in Dublin, and there's one in Carlow, Cork and Wexford.

#UnwantedGifts! If Santa brought you a a jumper that’s too small, a book you already have or another scented candle, there’s a home for it in a Barnardos shop! Find out more https://t.co/VlBTPjy2E2 pic.twitter.com/bt3sgwwtHt — Barnardos Ireland (@Barnardos_IRL) December 28, 2017

Money raised from the sales of the gifts will go to the work the charity does with children and families in Ireland.



Shop manager Bernadette Harrington explains what kind of gifts they're looking for:





If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here.