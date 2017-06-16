A bat signal's been shone onto LA's city hall in honour of late actor Adam West.

The 88 year-old died last week.

He was most famous for playing Batman in the 1960s TV series.

Hundreds of fans turned out - many in costume - and cheered as the yellow light with a bat silhouette appeared high up on the building.

Mayor Eric Garcetti flipped the switch to light the Bat Signal on Los Angeles City Hall in honor of Adam West who died on June 9. pic.twitter.com/SJtoZiYyJX — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 16, 2017



