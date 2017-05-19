Beauty sleep is officially a real thing, according to researchers who suggest that people who don’t get a decent night’s kip appear less attractive to others.

The scientific study says that as little as two nights of poor sleep is enough to make you look significantly less attractive.

According to the researchers, this is all down to our natural instincts.

Sleep-deprived individuals also look less healthy, and humans, like many other animals, tend to instinctively avoid disease!

Not like we needed another excuse for a sleep in!