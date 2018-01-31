A woman claims Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson knew she didn't want to have sex with him on the night he's alleged to have raped her in his home.

She has been giving evidence in the trial of Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, who’s also accused of raping her that night.

From behind a large blue curtain, the woman told the court she went to a party at Paddy Jackson’s south Belfast home after a night out in June 2016.



After some consensual kissing in his bedroom, she said Jackson tried to undo her trousers but she told him firmly she wasn’t interested.

After later returning to his room to get her bag, she claims he came in, pulled her trousers down to her knees and pushed her onto his bed.

She said she just froze and next thing she remembers is being face down on his bed while he's having sex with her.

She said she stared straight into eyes at some point later when Stuart Olding entered the room and said “please no, not him as well”.

She claims Olding then forced her to give him oral sex.

Their friend Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast then walked in “completely naked”, she said. She claims he blocked her exit as she tried to leave and she described his stance and demeanour as “aggressive”.

25-year-old Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of trying to cover up what happened that night.

All four deny the charges.

Woman who claims she was raped by Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has begun giving evidence at their trial. She is sitting behind a large blue curtain. There is a camera in front of the witness box which is feeding into a screen to the right of the dock — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018

Complainant tells court she kissed Paddy Jackson during first visit to his bedroom on June 28 2016. She said it was instigated by him but was completely consensual. She said he tried to undo her trousers but she told him firmly she wasn't interested and went back downstairs — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018

On second visit to room to collect her bag, complainant tells court Paddy Jackson pulled down her trousers, pushed her onto his bed and raped her while she was face down. She said she just froze — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018

Complainant tells court Paddy Jackson's Ireland and Ulster teammate Stuart Olding then came into the room and forced her to give him oral sex while Jackson was still raping her. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018

Complainant tells court Blane McIlroy (26) from Royal Lodge Road, Belfast walked into room completely naked and was holding his penis. She said he was blocking her exit. She said his demeanour was aggressive and he asked: "you fucked the other guys, why won't you fuck me?" — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018

Complainant says Rory Harrison (25) from Manse Rd, Belfast brought her home in a taxi. She said she was an "absolute mess" in the taxi. She said he couldn't have done enough for her and she was very grateful. He denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 31, 2018