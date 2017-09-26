A syndicate from Bere Island off the Cork coast has collected its €500,000 Euromillions jackpot.

The group bought their winning Quick Pick from Post Mistress Mary Murphy, whose post office is the only lotto retailer on the island.

The sale of National Lottery products was only introduced to Bere Island in late 2016.

It's been seven days since the 180 residents of the island were thrust into the international spotlight after the win.

The group made the trip to National Lottery offices in Dublin, saying: "It's been an absolutely crazy week".

While the group want keep their win private, they've admitted that it's probably the worst kept secret among their neighbours on the island.

"We've timed this perfectly as we hear there's a television crew from Sky on the island looking for us this morning," they laughed.

"We could never have expected the huge reaction that our beautiful little island has received all across the world just because of our Euromillions win.

"We are extremely grateful for all of the support we have received in the past few days and we are planning a big celebration for the entire island once the dust settles.

"We have a wonderful community spirit on the island and our win will allow us to make some very positive changes there in the coming months," they added.