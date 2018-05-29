Bewley's is launching 100% recyclable and 100% compostable cups.

The company says it's part of their "ongoing commitment to sustainability".

Bewley's Grafton Street will be the first location to stock the cups.

The new cups have a specially designed liner that breaks down in the recycling process - leaving 100% of the paper to be recycled cleanly.

Image: Supplied

The company says the cups and lids will be compatible with "regular recycling bins".

Earlier this year, Bewley's also launched their compostable coffee capsules.

The Government said in April a so-called 'latte levy' would not be introduced on compostable cups.

But cups containing plastic will be taxed, as will all single-use plastic products.