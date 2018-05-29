Bewley's Launches 100% Recyclable And Compostable Cups
Bewley's is launching 100% recyclable and 100% compostable cups.
The company says it's part of their "ongoing commitment to sustainability".
Bewley's Grafton Street will be the first location to stock the cups.
The new cups have a specially designed liner that breaks down in the recycling process - leaving 100% of the paper to be recycled cleanly.
Image: Supplied
The company says the cups and lids will be compatible with "regular recycling bins".
Earlier this year, Bewley's also launched their compostable coffee capsules.
The Government said in April a so-called 'latte levy' would not be introduced on compostable cups.
But cups containing plastic will be taxed, as will all single-use plastic products.