And the reactions are hilarious!

Beyonce has introduced twins Sir and Rumi to the world.

The popstar has posted a photo of herself holding the twin baby boy and girl on Instagram with the caption 'Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today'.

The photo is similar to the one she posted announcing her pregnancy, complete with floral crown and lace underwear.

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Some of the reaction are absolutely hilarious!






 

 