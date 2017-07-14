Beyonce Unveils Her Twins
Beyonce has introduced twins Sir and Rumi to the world.
The popstar has posted a photo of herself holding the twin baby boy and girl on Instagram with the caption 'Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today'.
The photo is similar to the one she posted announcing her pregnancy, complete with floral crown and lace underwear.
Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾
Some of the reaction are absolutely hilarious!
IT'S TWO BOYS, REPEAT TWO BOYS. WE HAVE TWO BOYS IN THE KNOWLES-CARTER HOUSEHOLD, THE TWINS ARE BOYS, THIS IS NOT A TDRILL pic.twitter.com/7M9eGINV3b— state attorney (@beygency) July 14, 2017
Bey should've gave a warning!! I was NOT prepared for this tonight! #beyonce #beyoncetwins #cartertwins pic.twitter.com/7QMDF7E13S— Jenn 🦋 (@jenniferivyling) July 14, 2017
Oh,Beyoncé thought we was sleep, huh? Sir and Rumi Carter #carters #twins #sirandrumi pic.twitter.com/zgTA5BgFjM— PartyGirlsPod (@PartyGirlsPod) July 14, 2017
Beyoncè as she posted this pic of the twins Sir Carter & Rumi pic.twitter.com/IPEfS4ok8B— Princess of Crunk&B (@ZayRIOT) July 14, 2017
Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA— THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017