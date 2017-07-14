Beyonce has introduced twins Sir and Rumi to the world.

The popstar has posted a photo of herself holding the twin baby boy and girl on Instagram with the caption 'Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today'.

The photo is similar to the one she posted announcing her pregnancy, complete with floral crown and lace underwear.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Some of the reaction are absolutely hilarious!

IT'S TWO BOYS, REPEAT TWO BOYS. WE HAVE TWO BOYS IN THE KNOWLES-CARTER HOUSEHOLD, THE TWINS ARE BOYS, THIS IS NOT A TDRILL pic.twitter.com/7M9eGINV3b — state attorney (@beygency) July 14, 2017













Beyoncè as she posted this pic of the twins Sir Carter & Rumi pic.twitter.com/IPEfS4ok8B — Princess of Crunk&B (@ZayRIOT) July 14, 2017





Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA — THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017



