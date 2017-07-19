Eating your biggest meal of the day at breakfast time is the key to losing weight, according to a new study.

Nutritionists examined over 50 thousand adults' eating habits and weight over seven years.

They found that the body is more likely to gain weight from eating 2000 calories spread throughout the day than in one sitting.

Researchers advise eating a large breakfast in the morning and then just one small meal later in the day.

Eating more than three meals a day and snacking were the biggest offenders for weight gain, according to the research published in the Journal of Nutrition.