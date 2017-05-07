Up to 1500 people have protested in Dublin over the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital.

The 'We Own Our Hospitals' march was organised by Parents for Choice, together with Uplift, the National Women's Council, and Justice for Magdalenes.

People were out on the streets opposed to the Sisters of Charity having any involvement in the running of the new National Maternity Hospital which is due to be built on the campus of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Simon Harris is due to report back to the Dáil at the end of the month.

Those opposed to the move say they are determined to make their voices heard.