There's been a further decrease in the birth rate to teenagers.

The HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) says the number of births to teenagers has fallen from 1,098 in 2016 to 1,041 in 2017.

The decrease is based on birth figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO)

There's also been a 66% decrease in the number of teenage births since 2001.

Births to teenagers have dropped from 3,087 in 2001 to just 1,041 in 2017.

This equates to a decrease in the teenage birth rate from 20 per 1,000 of women aged 15-19 in population in Ireland in 2001 to 6.9 per 1,000 in 2017.

Helen Deely, is programme lead with the SHCPP.

She said: "More teenagers than in the past are receiving relationships and sexuality education in schools and youth-work settings, and the majority of teenagers who are sexually active report 'always' using contraception.

"Several studies show that most teenagers in Ireland are aged between 17 and 19 the first time they have sex".