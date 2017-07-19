A huge gap between what the highest paid male and female stars earn at the BBC has been revealed.

The corporation's been forced by the British government to disclose their salaries for the first time.

The details show two-thirds of those on top wages are men.

Chris Evans gets the most overall - the Radio 2 DJ and former Top Gear presenter earned more than stg£2m (€2.26m) last year.

That is more than double Irish host Graham Norton, who picked up just under stg£900,000 (€1.017m).

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, who collected more than stg£1.75m (€1.97m), joked ahead of the announcement over a potential backlash.

He tweeted: "Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet?".

Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

The figures reveal a huge disparity between men and woman, with 17 men earning over stg£300,000 (€339,307), compared with seven women.

Just two of the top 10 earners are women.

The highest-earning female is Claudia Winkleman, the presenter of Strictly Come Dancing, who earns around stg£500,000 (€565,331).

She is closely followed by The One Show's Alex Jones and newsreader Fiona Bruce - who earns much less than male colleagues.