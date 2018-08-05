Motorcyclists are being urged to resist risky behaviour on the roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Statistics show Sunday is the worst day of the week for biker deaths.

The Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority, Moyagh Murdock, says there is a small cohort of bikers who still engage in risky activity.

She is asking all bikers to think about not just themselves but their loved ones and the consequences for their families.

The RSA boss says bikers always come off worse in any road accident.