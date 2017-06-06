Bill Cosby's gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2004.

Prosecutors have told a court in Pennsylvania the entertainer abused his power and fame - but his lawyers say he's the victim of false claims and is innocent.

Almost 60 other women have come forward to accuse Cosby of assault but most of the alleged incidents happened too long ago to be prosecuted in a criminal court.

Cosby denies all three counts of aggravated indecent sexual assault. If convicted he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, who played Mr Cosby's on-screen daughter, arrived with him, she says she's there to hear the facts and the truth.