A jury has found Bill Cosby guilty on all counts of sexual assault.

'The Cosby Show' star has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman 14 years ago.

A jury convicted him of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Shrieks erupted in the courtroom as the verdicts were delivered and some of his accusers whimpered and cried.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented 33 of Cosby's accusers, spoke outside court:

"We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared," says Gloria Allred, who represented 33 Bill Cosby accusers pic.twitter.com/o0C8jfxSUu — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

The decision came after 12 hours of deliberations following a retrial that lasted more than two weeks.

The 80-year-old former comedian could face up to 30 years in prison if the maximum sentence is handed down.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.