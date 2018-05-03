The body which runs the Oscars has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.

Polanski remains a fugitive after fleeing the US in 1978, after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) says its Board of Governors met on Tuesday to take the decision.

They voted on their status in accordance with their Standards of Conduct.

The AMPAS also expelled producer Harvey Weinstein last year.