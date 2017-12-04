Former NBC host Billy Bush has accused Donald Trump of "indulging in some revisionist history" for reportedly insisting it was not his voice captured on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

The tape, in which Trump can be heard boasting of “grabbing women by the p****,” sparked outrage when it was leaked before the presidential election last year.

Mr Bush, who lost his job over the recording and resultant scandal, was writing in an editorial published in the New York Times on Sunday.

“Of course he said it,” the former host of NBC's Today programme wrote.

“Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass stand-up act. He was performing.

“Surely, we thought, none of this was real - we now know better.”

The 2005 recording of the lewd conversation was made while Bush was the host of Access Hollywood and Mr Trump was a guest.

Mr Trump later apologised for what he said and acknowledged it was "wrong," but dismissed it as "locker room talk."

More recently however, reports emerged that he had told allies it was not his voice captured on the tape.