Bin charges are to dominate proceedings in the Dail later where opposition parties say the public should be protected from price hikes.



From September, waste collection companies will no longer be able to charge a flat fee, but will price per lift, or by weight, along with a standing charge.



The Taoiseach says half the country already pays that way, and says the move is about encouraging the other half to reduce and recycle their waste.



Juliette Gash reports;





Govt 'has failed to deal with' public concerns bin charges will rise significantly in Sept @timmydooley @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/4kozbq2VJZ — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 4, 2017