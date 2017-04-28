Online makeup tutorials online get hundreds of millions of hits everyday, and now beauty bloggers are going to great lengths to rack up their numbers by using a number of bizarre techniques.



Despite there being an endless supply of make up brushes, sponges and tools on the market, bloggers are now using the most random household objects to apply their make up, in the hope that they’ve found the latest beauty hack.



One blogger uses a hard boiled egg to apply foundation while another uses a silicone bra pad. Others have been using forks to apply highlighter and dental floss, toothpicks and spoons to put on eyeliner.

A certain blogger has even used a part of her boyfriend's anatomy to apply her foundation, but we don't have the balls to go there!

Watch the rest of them in action!