The Good Friday Agreement may have to be amended as a result of Britain's departure from the EU.

That's according to former British prime minister Tony Blair, one of the chief architects of the Northern Ireland peace deal.

At a meeting in Co Wicklow where he addressed the European Parliament's largest grouping, the EPP, Blair said the 1998 deal had never envisaged that one of the two jurisdictions on Ireland would be inside the EU, while another was outside.

He later clarified that he did not mean the substance and structures of the deal would need amending, but that the language would need to be modified or updated.

The 1998 agreement has been subject to several updates and revisions in recent years, due to the evolving political landscape of the North, but such deals are sensitive and often require heavy negotiation first.

Meanwhile one of Ireland's longest-serving MEPs says the EU must be prepared for the UK to undo Brexit - and return in just a few years.

Sean Kelly - who sits in the EPP group as a Fine Gael MEP - says the British public had not been properly educated on the consequences of Brexit before the referendum last June.

He says that the process which has now begun will conclude with Britain leaving - but if the final exit deal is rejected by MPs or the British public, the country could soon be looking to rejoin the EU.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: