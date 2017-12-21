There were dramatic scenes at the Haulbowline Island Naval Base in Cork this evening.

A fire broke out at around 8.30pm at an old disused operations building beside the officers mess.

Flames coming through the roof could be seen across the harbour.

Nobody was injured but nearby premises were evacuated as a precaution.

The naval fire fighters were first on the scene before being assisted by Carrigaline Fire Brigade.

Ralph Riegel is the Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent:

Flames billowing out of the Naval Base in Cork Harbour @ralphriegel pic.twitter.com/645EQkXylx — Darragh McGann (@McGannDarragh) December 21, 2017

This is the second fire at the Naval base in the past ten years, in the previous fire an old disused stone building was completely gutted, it remains on the base as a shell and has never been repaired.

An investigation is due to get underway by the Defence Forces with the assistance of external experts.