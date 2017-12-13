Donald Trump has suffered a political blow after Alabama elected its first Democratic senator in 25 years.

Doug Jones has claimed victory in what's described as 'one of the reddest of red states.'

The president had backed Republican Roy Moore – despite the allegations of sexual misconduct he was forced to deny.

The US President has congratulated the Democrat - but insists the Republicans will have another shot.

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

In a speech following his victory, Mr Jones said the result could help unify the State.

“I have always believed that the people of Alabama had more in common than to divide us,” he said.

“We have shown – not just around the state of Alabama – we have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”

The victory in the traditionally conservative state reduces the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.

GOP candidate Roy Moore has yet to concede defeat.