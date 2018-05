Gardaí searching for a missing 14-year-old girl have found a body in Lucan in Dublin.

Anastasia Kriegel was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday evening.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery, which was made on the Clonee Road at around 1.00pm this afternoon.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full garda technical examination.

The body remains at the scene.