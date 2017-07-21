Gardaí say a body found in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on July 17th has been identified.

The woman's body, discovered in Coolmine Woods, is that of of Linda Evans - also known as Linda Christian.

She was reported missing on June 24th from Connolly Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

They are also asking any motorists who have dash cam devices and who were in the vicinity of the Snugborough Road; Coolmine Industrial Estate; Clonsilla Road and Main Street, Blanchardstown between 9.00am and 2.00pm on Saturday June 24th to make contact.

They can call Blanchardstown garda station on 01-666-7000.