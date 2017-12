The body of a man has been discovered in Ranelagh in Dublin.

The 22 year old was found unresponsive with a head injury outside the Luas stop on Ranelagh Road at around 4.40 this morning.

He was taken to Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene has been preserved and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardai say a review of CCTV and a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.