Gardai are investigating after the body of a man was found in Dublin this morning.

The remains of the man in his 20s was discovered at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght shortly after half past six this morning.

The area has been sealed off, and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination at the scene.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was at the park yesterday evening or early this morning to contact Tallaght Garda Station.