The body of a missing Irish man has been found in Vienna.

21-year-old Ross Hanlon from Athboy was last seen in the Austrian capital at around 2am last Friday morning during a night out with friends.

He became separated from friends after leaving a nightclub in the city centre.

Police in Vienna have now confirmed that his body was discovered by divers during a search of the Danube canal this afternoon.

An autopsy will now be carried out to determine the cause of death.

In a post on Facebook, Ross' brother Craig thanked everyone for their support over the last week.

He added: "We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves".