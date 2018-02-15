A woman’s body has been found in south Dublin, with gardaí treating the death as suspicious.

The discovery was made at around 3.45pm this afternoon on Ranelagh Road, close to the Grand Canal.

The body was discovered as part of an investigation into a missing persons case.

The body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off.

Gardaí say the office of the State Pathologist has been informed.

A man has been taken to hospital from the same scene, with what's believed to be injuries to his legs.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.