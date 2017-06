Human remains have been discovered in Co. Monaghan by gardai searching a site near Carrickmackross.

It's part of the ongoing investigation into the death of James Nolan, who went missing in November 2010.

An arm belonging to Mr Nolan was found washed up on Dollymount strand the following year, with further remains found this year.

Gardai discovered a body part at Lough Na Glack yesterday.

The local Coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified.