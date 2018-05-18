The Bolands Quay development project in Dublin, formerly known Bolands Mill, has been sold to Google.

The site received planning permission in July 2015 and the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) provided funding for demolition and enabling works.

Google's agreed to acquire the entire of the Bolands Quay campus.

This time lapse video from Savills shows the construction phase:

The development is one of the largest urban regeneration projects undertaken within Dublin city centre in recent years.

It'll be made up of 28,000sq m of office space, 46 apartments, cafes and cultural space.

The Bolands Quay campus (right) in Dublin city | Image: Savills

Google will retain the office accommodation for its own use, and appoint a letting agent to manage the remaining space.

Bolands Quay will also be linked to Google's headquarters on Barrow Street through walking routes through the site.