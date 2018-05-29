A Book of Condolence has opened in Dunleer, County Louth in memory of murder victim Cameron Reilly.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a field on Saturday morning.

The small town of Dunleer is still trying to come to terms with the violent manner in which Cameron Reilly died.

He was last seen at around 12:30am on Saturday morning and his body was found in a field a number of hours later.

He had sustained injuries to his neck.

Cameron Reilly. Image: Facebook

Gardaí are investigating reports that there were a number of young people present when he was murdered.

Investigators have narrowed the potential witnesses down to small group of people - one of whom is believed to be a young girl.

Hundreds attended a vigil for the 18-year-old last night while this afternoon, locals signed a book of condolence for the young college student.

Gardaí are now trying to find Cameron’s mobile phone as they piece together his last movement’s before his murder.

Garda Noel Loughran from Drogheda Garda Station told LMFM that investigators are anxious to locate the device.

"It is an Apple iPhone 8; it is grey in colour and it has a green hardback cover," he said.

"We would ask residents and business owners in the area to check their bins in case Cameron's phone may have been left there.

"A phone had been found in the area but this phone is not connected with this investigation."

Gardaí are urging anyone who was with Cameron or knows of his movements on Friday evening into Saturday morning to contact them.

They are also calling for taxi drivers, bus drivers or anyone with dash cam footage recorded in Dunleer to provide it to investigators.

Dunleer Parish Priest, Father Michael Murtagh, is asking anyone with information to speak up.

"If anybody is traumatised by what they happened and what they saw and so on - the only possible healing and the only possible outcome for it is for them to tell what they saw and to deal with it openly," he said.

"Because hiding it, as everybody knows, means that it doesn't go away in fact.

"It corrupts and gets worse."

Garda Loughran said anyone with any information "no matter how trivial they think it is" should contact Gardaí in Dundalk or the Garda Confidential Line.