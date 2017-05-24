A book of condolence for those affected by the Manchester terror attack will open in Dublin today.

The city's mayor will open it at the Mansion House at 10 o'clock this morning.

A number of books of condolence have opened at local authority buildings around the country including at Clare County Council and Kilkenny Town Hall.

The UK terror threat level has been raised from severe to critical after the bombing in Manchester - the highest level.

It's following Monday nights attack outside an Ariana Grandé concert, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

In a speech last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May says that she believes that another attack may be "imminent"

Juliette Gash has the details from Manchester:

The people of Manchester are remaining defiant in the wake of the attack.

Thousands turned up for a vigil in the city centre last night to honour the victims.

Huge applause in Albert Square in #Manchester and again for emergency services @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/sJELNEhisr — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 23, 2017





These people say they won't let hate win: