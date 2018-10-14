The EU's about to boost passenger rights for people travelling by train.

Proposals are going before the European Parliament this month which could become law in member states by the end of next year.

Where a train is delayed for more than two hours, passengers will be refunded the full cost of their tickets.

Railway companies will be obliged to make space for bicycles on all trains they operate

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes says it would give rail passengers the same type of protection as air travel and he says he is particularly pleased to see the needs of passengers with disabilities being adequately provided for in the new proposals.