Both sides of the abortion debate have given different reactions to Google’s decision to ban ads on the referendum.

Pro-choice groups say it creates a level playing field, but pro-life groups say it’s an attempt to ‘rig the referendum’.

Google says its decision to ban all ads relating to the abortion referendum is part of its global election integrity efforts.

It will come into effect over the next 24 hours.

Photo: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

Its decision follows Facebook’s move to ban all referendum ads from outside Ireland.

The Together for Yes campaign says Google’s decision creates a 'level playing field' between all sides.

Campaign co-director Ailbhe Smyth said: "We believe this referendum will be won on facts, and now when undecided voters are searching online, they’ll see the most relevant answers to their questions - not the ones that are paid to be put in front of them."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also welcoming the announcement.

However, the No side has criticised the announcement - claiming it’s shutting down the debate.

John McGuirk from Save the 8th says it’s an attempt rig the referendum.

John McGuirk speaking to the media about Google’s decision to remove adverts to do with the 8th Referendum on their platform. Photo: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

He argued: "There's a reason Together For Yes are celebrating today, and sending out celebratory tweets, and that's because they see this as a massive victory for their side of the referendum.

"Who are we accusing of rigging the referendum? Government ministers, Yes campaigners and frankly a lot of journalists who've been putting immense pressure on these organisations."

There are now just over two weeks left to the referendum on May 25th.