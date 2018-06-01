A 13 year old boy has appeared before the Children’s Court for the second time charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegal.

The 14 year old’s body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin two weeks ago.

The 13 year old boy, who is accused of Ana’s murder, can’t be named as he is a minor.

Dressed in a hoodie and jeans, he appeared to limp into court where he was met by his parents and grandad.

The boy acknowledged them and sat quietly as a garda inspector asked for the case to be adjourned until later in the month to allow for DPP directions in the case.

He told the Judge it is a 'complicated case' and every effort is being made to expedite matters.

The Judge remanded the boy in further detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus. He’s due back in court on June the 25th.

The boy hugged his parents, who cried as they left the courtroom.

Another Judge previously warned that reporting restrictions are in place and the child shouldn’t be identified– including on social media.