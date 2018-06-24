A boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of Adam Muldoon in Dublin yesterday.

This morning, Gardai arrested a minor in connection with their investigation.

The youth is being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to twenty-four hours.

23 year old Adam Muldoon's body was discovered by a passer-by walking their dog, around half past six yesterday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem was carried out.

The scene of the incident remains sealed off and a full forensic examination has been carried out by officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Searches at the site are continuing and Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in Jobstown Park area, also known locally as Butler Park, between 11pm on Friday and 6.30am yesterday, to contact their incident room at Tallaght Garda Station.

They are also appealing to motorists who travelled along Cheeverstown Road between those times and may have dash cam footage to come forward.