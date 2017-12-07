An investigation is underway at a school in south Dublin after a student found a topless photo of one of his female teachers.

According to The Herald it happened last week when the teenager was given a device which had the X-Rated image.

It's believed he then copied the image and posted it on social media where it circulated.

It's understood boy was suspended as a result, but parents in the school are said to be angry that no action was taken against the teacher.