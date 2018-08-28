A 13-year-old boy has been sent forward for trial accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The teenager's body was found in May - a few days after she had been reported missing.

The body of the 14-year-old schoolgirl was found in a derelict building in Lucan Co Dublin in May.

Two 13-year-old boys were subsequently charged with her murder but neither can be named because they are minors.

One of them faced his sixth hearing this morning before the Children's Court and he has now be sent forward for trial at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

He had been in custody at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus but was granted bail on strict conditions last week.

He thanked the judge following his court appearance this morning and left the courtroom holding hands with his mother.

The other boy - who has since turned 14-years-old - was granted bail at the start of the month and is due back before the Children's Court on Thursday.

It is understood the boys are the youngest people in the history of the State to face trial for murder.