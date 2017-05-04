Brad Pitt says he's in therapy following his separation from Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood star's admitted he was "boozing too much" in the months before the split and admitted to smoking cannabis in the past.

He's broken his silence for the first time after the divorce to GQ magazine.

Kim Buckley has this report:

And of course there's an accompanying photo shoot!

A @GQSTYLE EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt talks divorce, quitting drinking, and becoming a better man https://t.co/BaSYZH4uXD pic.twitter.com/O9rftpaJCe — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2017





