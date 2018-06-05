Gardai have named the victim of this morning's fatal shooting in Co. Wicklow as 50-year-old Robert Messett.

He was killed when a gunman opened fire at Bray Boxing Club - it's thought Katie Taylor's dad, Pete, was the intended target.

Supt Pat Ward says Gardai are still trying to find a motive for this mornings shooting at #BrayBoxingClub which has left one man dead and two others - including Katie Taylor’s father Pete - seriously injured pic.twitter.com/y63hv1SrEb — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) June 5, 2018

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information as part of their investigation.

It's believed the silver Volkswagen caddy with Northern Ireland reg plates used in the shooting travelled from Bray through Shankill and Cornelscourt before being abandoned on Pigeon House Road in the Ringsend area of Dublin just after 8am.

A man was seen leaving the van and cycling away.

Gardai are asking people who saw him or the van along that route between 7 and 8 o'clock this morning to contact them.

They're also appealing to people with dash cam footage along the route between 7am and 8am to come forward.